A video of Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, and his beautiful wife, Vera George at Stonebwoy’s ‘Bhim Concert’ has popped up online.

The concert, which took place on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, coincided with Mrs George’s birthday.

Her fun-loving husband, therefore, decided to climax the celebration with the concert after flaunting her on social media earlier in the day.

In the video, Mr George, clad in green Lacoste and black trousers, was seen dancing his heart out and loudly singing along as Stonebwoy performs his hero song on stage.

The celebrant, who was also clad in black and white top on black pants, exuded the same energy at the event.

The viral video has garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Many have lamented the disregard for covid-19 protocols as most of the patrons were without no masks with social distancing completely absent.

Watch the video below: