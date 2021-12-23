Arsenal will face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea will meet London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea’s meeting with Spurs is a repeat of the 2015 final when the Blues won 2-0 at Wembley.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place over two legs – with the first of each played in the week commencing 3 January 2022.

The deciding legs will take place in the week commencing 10 January, with the final at Wembley on 27 February.

The semi-final draw: