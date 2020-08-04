Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Dzata George, has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Vera George on their wedding anniversary.

Mr George and his wife are marking 12 years of successful marriage.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr George posted some photos with his wife in a hearty mood as they lock each other up in love.

READ ALSO:

In the post, the lawmaker reminded his wife of his undying love for her.

He wrote:

12 years ago, I made a promise to a special woman that I will go to the ends of the world with her. Eight years ago, I took a solemn vow before God and man to love and to cherish her till death do us part.

It has been an intense and amazing journey and like every union has had its ups and downs. We have stood by each other when the world turned their backs on us. She has been my rock! I would do this a thousand times again in a thousand lifetimes.

To my ride or die Babe, mother of my kids, wife of my youth, my Ayigbe Beyonce, may our love continue to flourish and I pray for grace to keep the smile on your face permanent. Vera, I love you to the bone!🦁❤.

#RiantRhapsody20