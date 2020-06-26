Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, threw social media into its ecstatic limits when he shared a photo of his son.

The boy is celebrating his 2nd birthday, hence his father’s decision to post a photo of him on his Facebook page to show him to the world with a powerful prayer for his son.

He posted:

Two years ago today, I held you for the first time and looked into your lovely eyes. How proud I was. Bone of my bone, my own flesh and seed of my loins.

My prayer for you today is that the Almighty who gifted your Mum and I would continue to keep and protect you under His mighty wings. Know that you are loved in a special way.

From Vee, Andre, Symone and I, we love you Kion. 🦁❤

#LionBorn #BattleAxe