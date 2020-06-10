Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George, has solidarized with General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and his family.

The MP’s solidarity follows the recent developments concerning the bishop’s son, Daniel Duncan-Williams’ situation.

Daniel has become the most-talk-about personality on social media platforms after he posted a video of himself having naughty moments with different women.

The result of his dishonourable action has brought a loss of reputation and respect towards the Duncan-Williams family.

Reacting the development on Facebook, the NDC MP said ‘it is well’ with the preacher man.

According to Sam George, parenting his only two children, ages 5 and 2, has made him realise ‘it is tough’ and that ‘it takes grace alone’ to have a successful family.

“I stand with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in these difficult moments. As a young dad whose journey of parenting has just begun, I see the challenges with my 5 and 2-year-olds. It is tough. It takes grace alone. Papa, it is well.”