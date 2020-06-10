A video circulating online has Rev. Joel Duncan Williams, the Head Pastor of Firm Foundation Action Church asking his brother, Daniel Duncan-Williams, also known as Dee Wills, to avoid social media.

Daniel Duncan-Williams has released nude videos of himself twerking and having sexual affairs with women on social media.

He has blamed his father in one of the videos for sacking him from home.

The videos went viral with many Ghanaians criticising SDaniel for putting a stain on his dad’s pastoral career.

The archbishop has since released a statement in which he has asked for prayers for his son whom he said had a mental condition.

But, in a latest video, Reverend Joel, a brother to Daniel, has pleaded with him to unblock him so he can give him a phone call.

