Dancehall act Shatta Wale’s temperament was high after it was brought to his knowledge that one of his ‘best friends’, Wendy Shay was embarrassed by a radio host.

Host of Accra FM’s entertainment show, Nana Romeo, who has made a name for descending heavily on artistes, was in the news yesterday for angering Wendy Shay with ‘Bullet questions’.

The interview, which sought to promote the artiste’s latest song, ‘Emergency’ ended in less than 30 minutes after Wendy Shay felt she was deliberately being forced to admit she is in a relationship with her boss, Bullet.

The walk-out became necessary when Nana Romeo claimed he had concrete evidence to prove the ‘Shay gang’ boss was warming the bed of Bullet.

Reacting to the development, Shatta Wale took the issue rather personal, and dared Nana Romeo to invite him for an interview filled with ‘nonsense’.

“Please invite me for a programme interview so we can mess each other up. I have a lot of nonsense around me so I am the right person to ask those questions. I heard him saying he would have walked Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy out of an interview like he did to KiDi. I dare you, try it,” he said.

A hefty slap, Shatta Wale hinted is what would land on the cheeks of Nana Romeo or any host who ask him rather too personal and unprofessional questions.