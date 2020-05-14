Musician and Songwriter, Kidi was on Thursday sacked from the studios of Accra FM after reporting late for an interview.

The interview is said to have started at 11am but Kidi reportedly turned up at 11:25am.

An action that got the host, Nana Romeo, angry because he said it was it the second time such an incident had happened.

The infuriated host he noted it is important for interviewees to turn up at the agreed time as a sign of respect for their listeners and fans.

Meanwhile, Kidi on his part apologised for his action as he expressed his displeasure over the way he was spoken to.

“I don’t mean to disrespect anybody. I don’t like the way I have been spoken to this morning but I apologise,” he said.