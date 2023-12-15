Highlife and Afrobeats artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, widely recognized by his stage name KiDi, has tasked Ghanaians to be vigilant this December during the festivities.

Kidi in a tweet on Thursday, December 15 urged individuals to enjoy the celebrations as life can sometimes be wild and difficult.

He says people going to concerts should do so with a positive mindset and have a good time.

“This December as you go to your fave artistes’ concerts, go with the mindset to actually have a good time. Don’t go fishing for negatives and shortcomings. Life hard already, have fun and enjoy yourself with your people at these concerts and remember to stay safe.” He said.

See tweet below: