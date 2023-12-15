Multi-talented Afrobeat artiste, Worlasi is worried about the decadence gradually eating into the roots of Ghanaian society.

According to him, the use of dubious means to acquire wealth in the country is gaining popularity.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz with Amelley Djosu, the alternative musician contends that one has to either be a politician, pastor, or fraudster in order to be rich.

This phenomenon, Worlasi described as an affront to hard work.

He believes society will be doomed if individuals with ill-gotten money are hailed and regarded as accomplished personalities.

“Before you can be successful in this country, you either have to be a politician, pastor, or fraudster, and it is not looking good. Why can’t doctors be millionaires like in other countries? Why can’t IT designers also be billionaires? Why can’t we have people like that who are billionaires? Why does it always have to be politicians, pastors, or fraudsters? It’s just not nice,” he said.

The ‘We All Go Die’ hitmaker also bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards the growth and development of the music industry.

“It’s nice to see someone come out of nothing and create something, and the government even supports it, like there are countries that are supporting artistes to even create albums. You can go and collect money and create an album.”

“I have not heard of anything like that in this country where the entertainment aspect of the governance is supporting artiste to even do shows,” he said.

In Worlasi’s opinion, musicians are rather regarded for the connections they have with people of high authority than their work as artistes.