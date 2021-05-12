For about a week now, many celebrities have stood in solidarity with Ghanaians in demanding that the government fulfills its promises in a campaign called FixTheCountry.

After voicing his issues in numerous tweets among others, rapper Worlasi has released a song to convey the message the campaigners are collectively trying to relay.

Titled the ‘Message from tired people who’ve been lied to’, Worlasi captures images of communities with one developmental deficiency or another to convey his message.

These flashes of images of numerous communities are laced with flashes of a man, who represents the politician, blissfully enjoying while staying blind to the cries of the people.

“It is okay to chop small, work more. You have all it takes to make a difference, your people need you,” the caption of the video read.

MORE:

This is not a new single

This is not content

This is not a much video

This is not an attack

This is not politics

.

This is a MESSAGE from tired PEOPLE who’ve been lied To.

.

Make a difference

ENOUGH LIES #wakeup #themessage pic.twitter.com/i9GwVv9UeG — DIOS Ep is OUT (@worlasigh) May 9, 2021

Some unhappy Ghanaians are venting their spleens over what many describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.

The campaign began on Monday, May 1, when petroleum prices were said to increase following the implementation of new levies. Mostly made up of the youth, tens of thousands of posts have been made on social media to highlight some inadequacies in society.

Dominant in the sentiments shared on Twitter are rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure and poor road networks among others.