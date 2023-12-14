Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Worlasi Langani has described as disrespectful the penchant of some politicians to use songs without the composer’s consent.

According to him, politicians completely ignore their financial obligations when they use copyrighted songs for their political campaigns.

Speaking in an interview with Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, Worlasi stressed that, politicians deliberately violate intellectual property laws due to an ineffective system.

“They are aware; they understand that in other countries when you use somebody’s music for a show or documentary, or for any purpose at all that is going to bring you money, then it means you have to pay the artiste for the money. There are no systems in place to monetize the money that is being paid,” he said.

The musician partly blamed the impudence of politicians for the snail-pace growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Nigeria is arguably popular for afrobeats. Worlasi feels Ghana could be equally popular and rich for its music if politicians and individuals in positions of influence give the artistes what they deserve.

“Politicians do not have any respect for artistes because if they did, artistes would be taking the name of Ghana far, but they are not. Look at Nigeria; now Nigeria is popular because of afrobeats; it’s the biggest thing in Nigeria; it’s not Dangote salt or sugar.”

“The biggest thing in Nigeria is music and art, and if Ghana can understand that aspect of it and the leaders can understand that aspect of it, it will change the course of Ghana; it will bring so much attention to Ghana, and they can keep making more money and stealing more of it,” he stressed.

Worlasi alleged that, whether the citizens like it or not, politicians will always steal public funds, but they should prioritize the welfare of the populace.

“It’s like telling your father, ‘Daddy, you can’t go and buy beer.” No, no, if Daddy is not paying school fees, you can tell Daddy, ‘don’t go and buy beer’ but if Daddy is paying school fees and you’ve learned and got some money, you’d even buy Daddy more beer. I’m not saying steal, but whether we like it or not, you will steal, so just do something,” he explained.

MORE:

Kidi raises alarm over quality of fuel in Ghana

Famous Hollywood actor dead at 61