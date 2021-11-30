“I can’t say politicians are corrupt. The system and situations make them so, former Finance Minister,” Dr Kwabena Duffuor has said.



According to the former Bank of Ghana Governor, the country is in the hands of businessmen because they financed political parties.



Dr Duffuor made these remarks in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen after he was asked this take on the perception that Ghanaian politicians are corrupt.

“We blame politicians too much but it is not fair. They go through a lot but we have not really sat down to understand those issues.



“Nobody was born criminal but the system makes him so. The country is in the hands of businessmen because they financed political parties so they hold politicians to ransom,” he said.

ALSO READ:



Dr Duffuor indicated the issue of political parties financing must be re-looked at, stating it is a delicate issue and a national dialogue can help deal with the phenomenon.



“We have to own our country and government by financing the political parties. If we finance political parties as a state, businessmen cannot hold the government to ransom,” he urged.