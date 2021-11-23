Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, is expected to speak at a lecture on the transformation of the Ghanaian economy.

It is scheduled for 10:00 am on November 29, 2021, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

The maiden lecture is being organised by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

It will be under the theme The Ghanaian Dream: Transforming the Economy through Job Creation and Opportunities for All.

Reports have been rife that Dr Duffuor intends to contest as a flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in the build-up to the 2024 election.

He has indicated that his return to politics will be characterised by welcoming traditional cultures and values, drawing from his past experiences in public service.