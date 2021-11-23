The ex-wife of popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, Damilola Adegbite, has shared a stunning photo of herself looking entirely regal and stylish like Rihana does.

Damilola Adegbite has reinvented herself quietly as she launches the next chapter of her life in her new book titled ‘Reset’ dazzling in a pink long dress trench coat.

She turned up at her book launch with a beauty to behold as she did justice to the famous Rihanna 2014 CDFA Awards make-up and laid hair edges.

She is gradually gaining herself back after her failed marriage to Mr Attoh, with whom they have a male child.

Her new book breaks her silence as she opens up to her past, present and future.

Titled: ‘Reset: The Mind-Body Approach to a New You,’ the new author, is back serving us the very best of looks and sharing love across to fans.