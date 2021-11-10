When Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite and Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh got married, it was like a fairy-tale movie but it was all brought to reality when their marriage hit the rocks.

But in a recent episode of #WithChude, the Tinsel actress disclosed some circumstances that led to her breakup with the Ghanaian actor.

“It didn’t work. I learnt a massive lesson from that experience and it is that love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need, but it’s not everything.”

Damilola Adegbite went further to distinguish the popular marriage mentality from hers and how it doesn’t fit into her lifestyle.

According to her, a failed marriage is not as tragic as it is perceived.

Stating that not every marriage is ordained by God, Damilola reminisced how she had fought and prayed hard right to the end of the marriage and how she knew in her heart that she did her best.

Touching on her journey so far with her son, she explained how difficult it had been to answer the questions the seven-year-old had been coming up with.

“I know how to maneuver my way through but it’s hard to be able to strike a balance between the truth and what he needs to know.” For her, Brian won’t always be a seven-year-old, but for now, there are limits to what he can know.

Both actors had gotten engaged in 2014 and welcomed their son, Brian, a month later. Three years later, the marriage hit the rocks.

