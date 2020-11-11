Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has left fans and followers in tears after posting a video of his late wife, Bettie Jenifer.

The video was to mark the birthday of Miss Jenifer, who was shot dead in May 2019 while returning from her office in Maryland, United States of America.

Mr Attoh posted a video of his late wife holding a glass of wine and beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera.

The video had Puff Daddy’s I’ll be missing playing in the background coupled with an emotional message.

‘Happy heavenly birthday Angel. Your light still shines bright,” he wrote.

Mr Attoh and Miss Jenifer got married in October 2018, in Accra after his first marriage to Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, with whom he has a son, crashed in 2017.

Watch the video below: