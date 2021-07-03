Renowned Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel, has left fans and followers in awe with images from his reunion with colleague, Chris Attoh.

The actor, who disclosed their meeting was the first after six years, could not hide his joy as he jumps unto his friend to hug him.

They laughed their hearts out as they pose for the camera to express their joy over the reunion.

His took to his Instagram page to share photos and a video from the meeting in which he was heard screaming my brother is here.

He backed his visuals with a profound statement.

He wrote: Haven’t seen my brother in over 6yrs!!! Thank you so much @chrisattoh it was a blaaaaaast!!!!! You’re the best! i love you my brother! …

ALSO READ:

And to the cowards who opened fire in Ejura.! That first look is for you. This is only proof that it’s better to raise strong children than to repair broken men. #LEADERSHiP

His post generated massive admiration from fans and followers who have chanced on it.

Watch the video attached below: