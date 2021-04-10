Renowned Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel, has shared a lovely photo with colleague Yvonne Nelson hanging out.

In the photo, the duo seemed to be having a good time as they beam with smiles posing for the camera.

Mr Michel and Miss Nelson were captured munching on some chips and burger.

He took to his Instagram page to share the lovely photo coupled with a profound statement and tit bits about women.

He wrote: A strong man can handle a strong woman. A weak man will say she has an attitude. Strong women don’t have attitudes. They have standards. @yvonnenelsongh.

Mr Michel’s post has generated massive reactions from fans and followers who seem to hold similar positions.