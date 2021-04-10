Ghana international, Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet in Swansea City’s 3-0 away win against Millwall in the English Skybet Championship.

The Jack Army entered the game on the back of a run of four straight defeats without scoring but, once they settled into this contest, that run always looked like coming to an end.

Swansea took the lead right on half-time as Ayew superbly curled home his 15th goal of the season from just inside the area.

And Lowe then netted his 10th goal of the campaign with a sweet finish after running on to a pass from the excellent Wayne Routledge, who showcased all his skill and nous in his first league start of the current term.

That ended Lowe’s wait for a goal, and another was not long in coming as he rifled the ball into the top corner with five minutes to go.

The result saw the Swans climb to third in the table, 10 points behind second-placed Watford with a game in hand, and seven points clear of seventh place ahead of the weekend’s remaining fixtures. It also took them past their points tally from last season with six games still to play.

And it serves as a timely boost ahead of the midweek trip to Sheffield Wednesday after bossing possession and showing a cutting edge to go with a 19th clean sheet.

Ayew has netted 15 goals in 39 appearances for the Swans this season.