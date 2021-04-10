Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, says Ghanaians continue to seek his help to become rich and boost their businesses.

“Yes, of course, people can even come to me for me to help them to become rich and to even boost their businesses – for their businesses to move on, for doors to be opened and good things can arise from the work they are doing… So people come to me for them to become rich,” he said.

According to Kwaku Bonsam, he uses animals as a sacrifice for his rituals and does not request human parts for his activities.

Speaking on Joy FM‘s Ghana Connect Friday, he chastised the demand for humans in exchange for riches by other spiritualists saying it is unacceptable.

“As for me Nana Kwaku Bonsam, the great authentic man, sometimes when somebody comes that ‘Nana, I need help. I want to boost my businesses and become rich,’ I tell the person I use animals – I use chicken, Guinea fowl, dove, cow, a sheep to do it. I could never maybe say to somebody go and do bad things to somebody to bring his blood, to do this and that. No, no, no,” he told Evans Mensah.

From the submissions, he revealed that the ideology of money doubling is a farce because “there is no money doubling in this world” and as such, does not engage in such activities in his shrine.

“Even in my shrine, I didn’t do double money. There is no double money in this world. If somebody will tell somebody bring double money, I will do double money, there is nothing like that in this world. People are using it and showing it on the television and social media,” he stated.

His comments come after the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old boy, Ishmael Mensah, who was allegedly murdered by two teenagers for ritual purposes.

In a police report, one of the suspects disclosed that the body of the deceased was to be transported for rituals to a spiritualist who pledged to assist the two teenagers become billionaires.

Elaborating further on the idea of money doubling by spiritualists and mallams, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, opined that the arrested spiritualist, who encouraged such a vile act, must serve a jail time of 120 years.

According to him, if money doubling was indeed a thing, such monies should have been given to the government for it to undertake its developmental initiatives.

“You are saying you are doing money rituals, you are doing money doubling… Why didn’t you do the money for H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo to buy beds for the hospitals, buy ambulances for the hospitals?” he quizzed.

He, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to be wary of such spiritualists since money doubling does not exist.

“I, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, I repeat there is no money doubling in this world. The person who says he is going to double the money for you, go and have a look at his house. He might be having cholera or using a bicycle,” he said.