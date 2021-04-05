New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has shared a photo of himself and Finance Minister Ken Ofori – Atta during their playing days.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, he retired prematurely from the game of football due to injuries.

READ ALSO:

In a post on his Twitter page, Mr Otchere-Darko wrote: 3 years ago in Kyebi, Etwienana FC striking duo of Ken and Gabby. I have since retired prematurely from soccer due to injuries. As for the Liverpool guy in the middle, Tula, he was there to observe as he will tonight at the Emirates.