New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has shared a photo of himself and Finance Minister Ken Ofori – Atta during their playing days.
According to Mr Otchere-Darko, he retired prematurely from the game of football due to injuries.
READ ALSO:
- Maame Dokono breaks silence on Rawlings’ alleged ‘first daughter’
- Oti Boateng given 14 days to restore statue he demolished
In a post on his Twitter page, Mr Otchere-Darko wrote: 3 years ago in Kyebi, Etwienana FC striking duo of Ken and Gabby. I have since retired prematurely from soccer due to injuries. As for the Liverpool guy in the middle, Tula, he was there to observe as he will tonight at the Emirates.
3 years ago in Kyebi, Etwienana FC striking duo of Ken and Gabby. I have since retired prematurely from soccer due to injuries. As for the Liverpool guy in the middle, Tula, he was there to observe as he will tonight at the Emirates. pic.twitter.com/h6fIDARCmC— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) April 3, 2021