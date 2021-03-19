Renowned Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel, has dropped a lovely photo and message to warm hearts on social media.

His post on Twitter was to mark his wedding anniversary with wife, Virna.

The couple, who have been married for almost 16 years now, have been blessed with three children.

Showing his romantic side as always, he shared some nuggets for successful marriage, describing the love of one’s life as the person you cannot do without.

The post, which has attracted goodwill messages for the couple, saw the actor in a black and white suit while Virna rocked a white gown and a matching fascinator.

Majid and wife

The duo beamed with smiles as the camera gaze at them.

