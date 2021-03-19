Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, has hinted at securing more sponsorships for the club under his tenure.

After eight months of being in charge of the club as CEO, the young football administrator has secured some juicy sponsorships for the club.

Speaking on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV, Mr Amponsah said they have done extremely well in securing sponsorship for the club in the midst of coronavirus pandemic that has wrecked the world and has promised to do more in the bid to make the club great.

READ ALSO

Asked about sponsorship deals, he said: “More to come, before the season ends you will see more sponsorship deals.”

“We have done a lot because in this Covid era it is not easy to bring sponsorship.

“Every company in this world is struggling through Covid so to get sponsors to bring in the kind of money they have brought is not easy.

“No supporters at stadia and there are no proceeds from games and when we opted to play in Accra, all our expenses have been taken care of by the board and it’s not easy but we are surviving.

“If it has not been sponsorship and the help from the board we would have been struggling,” he added.