Actor Majid Michel says relationships can’t last longer nowadays because most people think about only sex.

In a post on Instagram, the actor-turned-preacher said it is very wrong to go on a date with the mindset of having sex with one’s partner.

He said it’s a problem because one has to first get to know their partner better before they think about getting under the sheets.

MORE:

According to him, putting much focus on sex rather than other notable gestures will destroy the relationship.

He wrote:

Well, if you are going out on a first date and all you are thinking about is sex, therein lies the problem. People don’t know how to have a relationship outside of just a sexual relationship.

They don’t know how to talk to a person, they don’t know how to be friends. And this is the reason a lot of relationships and marriages are breaking down.