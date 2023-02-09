Actor Majid Michel has advised young people to choose their partners carefully if they have ambitions of starting a career in film making.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Majid revealed that he had friends who divorced because one could not stand the other being involved in intimate roles in movies.

“I have had friends who divorced because of film. The man wanted to enter the industry and his wife was not in support of it. He eventually did and then she left.

“She could not stand the intimate roles actors play,” he said on Hitz FM.

Majid stressed that he is fortunate to have a partner who understands film and knows the ins and outs of it.

“I am lucky to have a partner who grew up in the film. She understands film and knows how it’s done. She knows everything there is to it. She doesn’t have a problem at all.

“She reads the scripts before they come out and knows whom you are going to act the role with.”

Majid added that it is always better to choose a partner who understands the job and would not give you problems when you decide to start a career in film.

“Choosing a partner is very important. It makes or breaks you. The partners are very important. Especially the man.”

Majid Michel is a Ghanaian actor, model, television personality, evangelist, and humanitarian.

He received nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2017.

He eventually won the award in 2012 after three previous consecutive nominations.