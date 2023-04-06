Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has finally reacted to claims by American filmmaker, Spike Lee that no Ghanaian movie director or actor approached him for a collaboration.

According to him, he was not ware the American film maker was part of the team the US Vice President, Kamala Harris brought to Ghana.

“I wasn’t aware he [Spike Lee] was coming to Ghana. I heard he came with the VP of America but I don’t believe it because I saw him at Kotoka International Airport walking out like a regular person” Majid said.

Spike Lee sparked controversy when he claimed he does not know Ghana had a film industry.

The American director who was very expectant to work in Ghana said no one approached him for a project.

In a rebuttal, the Ghana Film Authority debunked his claim noting that, when it asked to see Spike Lee, they were told he was busy.

But speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s weekend show, Asempa Showbiz Review, Majid said Spike Lee did not want to meet industry players.

If he did, he said Mr. Lee would have been part of the movie forum they had with husband of the US Vice President, Douglas Craig Emhoff.

Majid Michel said there would have been a collaboration if Spiky Lee had reached out to them.

