Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has waded into the controversy surrounding American actor Spike Lee’s visit to Ghana.

Madam Awuni has said Mr Lee’s comment about the Ghana Film Industry is a disgrace and clearly shows industry players are not doing much.

The American film maker in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio during a recent visit to Ghana said nobody from the film industry approached him for a meeting.

He was part of the Creative Arts team that accompanied the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris during her 3-day visit to Ghana.

Spike Lee claimed he did not even know Ghana had a thriving Film Industry.

“I know about Nigeria, and no one has approached me from the Film Industry in Ghana. I would love to meet people in the film industry but no one has approached me,” Mr Lee said.

His comment has angered industry players including the Ghana Film Authority who in a statement said efforts to meet the actor in Ghana proved futile.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, Christiana Awuni said Spike Lee’s comments should be a wake-up call to the Ghana Industry.

She noted that, if the film industry was vibrant, Spike Lee would have been interested in meeting industry players.

Christian Awuni urged the Ghana Film Authority to up their game to make Ghana films vibrant across the globe.

