A brother of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah has warned the District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Addae Agyekum not to attend his funeral.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kumawu executives have also been banned.

The brother, Solomon Basaoh has accused both parties of treating his late brother badly.

“We don’t expect to see the NPP executives in the constituency at the funeral or anything that has to do with him. They shouldn’t even come to see the family.

“My mother is aware of all that the party did to my brother in Kumawu and it is likely she will die with her son if she sees the Kumawu executives at the funeral,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

Solomon further claimed the Kumawu DCE was spreading falsehood about the late MP even when he was on his sick bed battling for his life.

Philip Basoah died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while he was undergoing treatment.

He was 54 years.

