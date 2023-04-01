Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey has asked some thought-provoking questions on the floor of Parliament while mourning the late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah.

Mr Quartey described the death of the Kumawu MP as one that has left questions lingering on his mind regarding the purpose of man’s existence on earth.

Speaking in a staid tone, the Ayawaso Central MP said, “I sat by Hon Basoah a day before he passed. In fact, I was sitting by him while he was having his usual kenkey and stuff. We spoke. Little did I know that the following morning he will be gone. What are we on earth for? I don’t know.”

Mr. Quartey who also doubles as the Greater Accra Regional Minister whilst seizing the opportunity to appeal for hospital and recreational facilities urged his colleagues to pay more attention to their health.

“Mr Speaker, perhaps this is the final opportunity to respectfully …are there in place some structures for us, by way of counselling, by way of psychologist, by way of a specialist. We have come too far as parliamentarians not to have a hospital of our own – maybe the time has come for Parliament as an arm of government to have a hospital built purposely for Members of Parliament,” he said.

Mr Quartey added that Mr Basoah might have experienced so much pressure from his constituents which must have forced him to his early grave.

“I listened to a post on Whatsapp and clearly listening to this post, it tells you that indeed the honourable had problems in his constituency. There was too much pressure and load on him and I know that quite a number of my colleagues here are experiencing the same,” he added.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and the constituents, “we express our condolences to them and I pray that Mr Speaker, this appeal that I have made will be considered.”