Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has shared his final moments with late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah.

According to him, he was hale and hearty and very expectant ahead of the crucial election to approve the six new ministerial nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Kumawu MP was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He died at the age of 54 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

His sudden demise came as a shock to many, especially the Caucus, which needed him so much on Friday but he was absent due to a sudden illness he suffered.

To Mr Annoh-Dompreh, he is yet to come to terms with the death of a friend he has known for the past 20 years.

He said the late MP was eager to vote on Thursday, March 27 but unfortunately it was postponed to Friday.

“He came to shake me; he looked normal full of smiles and was eager to vote on Thursday so his death is very shocking,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh added.

The MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri said the late Basoah’s death will affect the Majority Caucus in Parliament

“Its big blow to us because of his persona. He [Philip Basoah] is a very nice gentleman. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh added.

