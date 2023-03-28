Residents of Kumawu in the Ashanti region and family members have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the death of Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

Adom News’ Isaac Amoako who was at the family house reported members said they were in shock and yet to come to terms with the sudden death of the lawmaker.

According to them, they never heard about his sickness until last Friday when his absence was announced in parliament during the voting on President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

News of Mr Basoah’s death broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

ALSO READ:

NPP MP passes on

Alan Kyerematen mourns Kumawu MP

He was 54 years.