Kumawu Member of Parliament(MP), Ernest Yaw Anim, has promised to provide medical treatment to Justice Afram, a young man who was assaulted by a policeman.

Justice, a 23-year-old man, was captured in a viral video being dragged on the ground by a belt which the policeman hanged around his neck.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Dadease near Kumawu in the Sekyere District of the Ashanti region.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Anim indicated he was on his way to the constituency and will engage the police commander.

“The incident has been drawn to my attention and it is inhumane. I will visit the family and also ensure the young man is taken to the hospital for a check-up and properly treated. I will also meet with the commander and know how best we can resolve this matter,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has interdicted and detained the said policeman with investigation into the incident underway.

Reacting to the development, Mr Anim said the swift action of the police is a step in the right direction and commendable.

