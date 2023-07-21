Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has advised Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, to brace himself for the worse in his trial hearing.

He stated that the trial may not end in Mr Quayson’s favour because he is a victim of government’s ‘persecution’.

“I’ve already given my advice on air that if government persecutes you like Akufo-Addo is doing to Gyakye Quayson, Gyakye Quayson must prepare for the worse,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Mr Inusah added the legislator is innocent until proven guilty

Mr Quayson is standing trial for allegedly committing offences including perjury and forgery.

An Accra High Court has ruled that nothing stops it from proceeding with the case despite multiple legal processes filed at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The court had earlier indicated it will hold its hearing on a day-to-day basis forcing Mr Quayson to file legal processes at the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court stating that the Attorney General has failed to furnish him with the full complement of evidence to be used against him.

Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, disagreed with this view and pointed out that the court should proceed since no order has been issued by either the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Yanzuh, ruled that in the absence of any court order halting proceedings, the court will proceed with the case.

