Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is likely to make a return to Asante Kotoko as the head coach of the side as he leads player recruitment.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions are currently without a substantive head coach.

Ogum, who led the side in his first season to annex the trophy, was sacked after just a season with the club despite signing a two-year deal.

The former WAFA gaffer was replaced by Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo before the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

However, Zerbo was sacked midway through last season following a defeat against Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Assistant coach, Abdul Gazali, was named the interim coach until the end of the season.

The young trainer led the side to finish 4th with 52 points.

However, Prosper Narteh Ogum, who is currently unattached after leaving the Porcupine Warriors is now leading Asante Kotoko’s player recruitment ahead of the new season according to Nhyira FM.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, ended the 2022/23 football season trophyless.

Meanwhile, the 12-member board, led by Dr Kwame Kyei and the management, led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, has been dissolved by Manhyia following the expiration of their mandate with a new board and management expected to be unveiled before the start of the season.

The 2023/24 season gets underway in September.

