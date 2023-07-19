Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Inusah Fuseni, has revealed it is a difficult time for him following the sentence of his son, Abdul Inusah in the United States (US).

The former Lands Minister has said as someone who knows he brought up his son well, it is not easy for him to speak on the issue.

“Well, it is a difficult thing, it is difficult I mean you train your child, bring up your child to be a useful and responsible person. You sit down with him at night and in the day to talk about what decent life is, you try to infuse in him what hard work can do but we are of different generations,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

Abdul has been convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for fraud.

The sentencing took place on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after a federal jury found him guilty of several charges, including receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud on August 12, 2022.

In addition to his prison term, he has been ordered to pay $152,000 in restitution and will be placed under three years of supervised release following his time in jail, as reported by local media outlets.

But Mr Inusah has said his son was only caught up in stupidity because he had only one responsibility in the US.

“It is difficult to talk about him because deep inside me, deep inside me I think he was just caught by stupidity and nothing or some level of invincibility.

“As a student, he had his document so he decided to register a company. I never sanctioned that, I believe that if you are sent to school to learn you must concentrate on your studies and I told him that,” he added.

