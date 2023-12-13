Former Member of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Committee, Inusah Fusieni has shotdown attempts by critics to downplay the importance of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in the fight against corruption.

According to him, the OSP has a unique mandate of fighting corruption and corruption-related offenses. He said a discussion about whether office is beneficial to the State or not should not even come up.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Newsnight, he explained that the office is relatively new and is currently learning from various cases tackled, adding that if enough room is allowed for the office to operate, it will be highly beneficial.

“We are learning a useful lesson from Martin Amidu, we are learning a useful lesson from Kissi Agyebeng and I think that somehow we have come to accept that the office has been weaponised, and I don’t think it will be in the interest of any political party to scrap that office,” he said on December 12, 2023.

Mr Fuseini added that although both past and present Special Prosecutors have not successfully prosecuted anyone for corrupt practices, the mere fact the office exists can make people refrain from corrupt practices.

“Clearly, people know that the office exists, and even if they are not having prosecution, the fact that you can be sent to the Special Prosecutor’s office is enough deterrence and the periodic information given to the public on the number of cases being handled by the Special Prosecutor also goes some way in dealing with the issue of corruption,” he added.

The former MP for Tamale Central said the main concern should be adopting ways to empower the office and make it more effective and fit for purpose.

Reacting to the criticisms about the OSP’s inability to successfully prosecute a single case since its establishment, he said that was not good enough considering the amount invested in creating the office.

“The fact that we have not convicted even a single soul under that office of the special prosecutor is enough to worry,” he said.

Creation of OSP was an act in futility – Speaker

Meanwhile, during parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, December 12, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, asserted that the law establishing the OSP was an act of futility.

Speaking during the consideration of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, he stressed that the Office will not achieve any results in the fight against corruption.

