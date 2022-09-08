Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Inusah Fuseni, has revealed it is difficult for him to get over his disappointment following the fraud charges levelled against his son.



According to him, his son, Abdul-Hamid Inusah, had only one responsibility in the United States which was to go and study to enrich himself for the family and Ghana at large.



He, therefore, cannot fathom how he got himself in his kind of a mess.



However, he believes Abdul-Hamid is a grown-up man and can be responsible for his own actions.



“My son is 31 and I was not even up to his age when I married his mum so I believe he can take care of himself. As much as I’m disappointed, he is still my son and I love him,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Evidence at trial revealed that the 31-year-old man was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites.

The acts span “from at least January 2018 through at least December 2019,” per the report.

Some of them involved “his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.”

Mr Inusah is expected to be sentenced on November 21, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.



But the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister says he has no plans of travelling to the US because of his son’s case.



“I love him as a son, yes, but I will not go to the US because of this. I don’t even have a visa,” he stated.