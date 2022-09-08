The Ghana-China Friendship Association (GHACHIFA) has urged authorities handling issues concerning the Big Stone Mining Company Limited to be unbiased to all parties involved.

The group in a statement commended the wholly-owned Chinese firm for their “law-abiding” posture in the legal dispute between their firm, the state and the police service.

“We are aware of the legal matter concerning the shareholding rights of the Big Stone Mining Company Limited, and we are delighted that the management of the company gas, in the face of all provocations, decided to use the law of Ghana to battle their case.” A portion of the statement said.

GHACHIFA is, however, optimistic that the issue will be solved amicably between all parties.

