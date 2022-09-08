The Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the Attorney General and Minister for Justice to ensure Big Stone Mining – Company Limited is protected.

The Chamber said the illegal acts perpetrated against the company cannot be ignored.

In a letter addressed to the A-G on August 30, it said the office of the Company has been ransacked.

According to them, the issues happening currently to Company will hurt the investor confidence.

“The local judicial system should protect the basic rights of our Chinese companies and the personal safety of Chinese employees, as well as the employment needs of the local employees.”

“We hope that the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, the Chief Justice, and the Ghana Police Service can take the fairness and impartiality of the law as a criterion, crackdown on illegal acts and also give justice to business operators, and give confidence to investors in Ghana,” parts of the letter said.

The Attorney General had earlier asked the Inspector-General of Police to ensure his officers are withdrawn from Big Stone Mining Company’s site.

According to AG, their continuous stay is illegal.

In a letter addressed to the IGP on Wednesday, August 31, the AG said the ex parte order which granted the police access to the site has expired.

“We write to bring to your attention that the High Court, Commercial Division, Accra granted on 28th July 2022, was on an ex parte order. Being an ex parte order, its lifespan is for ten (10) days in line with the High Court, Civil Procedure Rules 2004 (CI 47).