The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles has travelled to Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also travelled there and the Duke of Cambridge is on his way.

The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of the Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health – much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility.

There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have had a fall. And on Tuesday she was on her feet and photographed smiling as she appointed the new Prime Minister.