Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi, has expressed satisfaction on renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

According to him, the turf at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is the best in Ghana and one of the best in Africa and beyond.

The NSA boss was in Kumasi to inspect the readiness of the facility ahead of the commencement of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium received minor renovation works when the 2021/22 football season ended in June this year.

The enhancement work became necessary after CAF recommended renovation and refurbishment work be done in order to ensure, the stadium is approved in the future for CAF/FIFA competitions.

This was after Ghana was granted one match conditional approval against Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

The dressing rooms, offices and the pitch were among the units CAF said required more touching to improve the standard of the facility.

Director General of the Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, arrived on Wednesday to observe the facility ahead of the upcoming campaign.

He toured the outskirts of the stadium, the offices and dressing rooms, as well as the VIP stands before finally inspecting the pitch.

Professor Twumasi after the inspection exercise emphasised the pitch at the Baba Yara Stadium is the best in Ghana and one of the best in Africa.

“And the pitch, I was walking on it and I said, it looks like we are walking on artificial turf.” He said.

“This is natural and it’s excellent. I think we can’t find this anywhere currently as we speak in Ghana, it’s the best.

“And if some people would also want to compare, I think we can even compare very well across the continent and even beyond.

“I think this is a good product that has been delivered by Ashanti National Sports Authority,” he added.

CAF has approved Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as the venue to host Asante Kotoko’s champions league clash against RC Kadiogo in the second leg of the first preliminary round on Sunday, September 18, 2022