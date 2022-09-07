Ghanaian International, Tariq Lamptey, who plays his club football in the English Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion has said he is happy to play for the Black Stars.

In his post on twitter, he said, “I’m happy that everything is completed with FIFA and I’m able to play for Ghana. I thank God for giving me this opportunity, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen. I’d like to take a moment to thank England and everyone involved in my journey so far, had some unbelievable memories, I’m grateful to everyone who’s helped me along the way coaches, staff, players and fans.

“It was an honour to wear the shirt and represent the country thank you. I’m really excited to start this journey and looking forward to representing Ghana. I can’t wait to play in front of you amazing fans. Thank you for the warm welcome let’s gooo 💪🏾🔋⚡️!Tariq.”

In addition to the tweet, he added a video which showed his acceptance to play for the Ghana national team wearing the jersey of the Black Stars.

Tariq Lamptey was named in the Black Stars squad to play an international friendly game against Brazil and Nicaragua on the 23rd and 27th September.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019 on a permanent deal from Chelsea football club and has since made 57 appearances for his club side. He is known for playing in three different positions as a Right Back, Right Midfielder and Right Winger.