Mohammed Kudus’ outstanding performance for Ajax in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League was admired by fans on social media.
The Europa League runners-up were outclassed thanks to goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn.
Kudus was celebrated for his brilliant performance after he was handed his first start of the season by Alfred Schreuder as ruthless Ajax run riot in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
The Black Star was completely unstoppable as he managed to assist Steven Berghuis in the 32nd minute before doubling the lead with a wonderful strike a minute later.
