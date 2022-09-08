Mohammed Kudus’ outstanding performance for Ajax in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League was admired by fans on social media.

The Europa League runners-up were outclassed thanks to goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn.

Kudus was celebrated for his brilliant performance after he was handed his first start of the season by Alfred Schreuder as ruthless Ajax run riot in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The Black Star was completely unstoppable as he managed to assist Steven Berghuis in the 32nd minute before doubling the lead with a wonderful strike a minute later.

Here are some tweets:

Mohammed Kudus is a fascinating player. I've seen more of him playing for Ghana where he lines up in central midfield but for Ajax tonight he's leading the line. Entertaining to watch and clearly very versatile. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) September 7, 2022

Mohammed Kudus at the World Cup will be fun.



Watch out Uruguay 😉 — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) September 7, 2022

🇬🇭 Mohammed Kudus is now the 7th in 15 years to score a goal,provide an assist & not misplace a single pass in a UEFA Champions League game.



🔥 Kudus follows in the foot prints of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry vs. Barcelona in 2020.



🔝Talent #AJARAN|#ChampionLeague|#UCL pic.twitter.com/6DDz5pkVTk — #ChampionsLeague (@alimo_philip) September 7, 2022

🇬🇭 Kudus Mohammed tore Rangers apart in that first half:



1 goal

1 assist

1 interception

15 passes completed (100%)

2/4 ground duels won



He wants to prove a point. And Ajax will benefit greatly from his anger/desire. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/DSU5cxkIAJ — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 7, 2022

When I watch Mohammed kudus play football , I wonder how Chelsea ended up with average players like Kai havertz and mason mount. — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) September 7, 2022