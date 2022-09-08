Ghana expects two million tourists to help boost the economy, hence the move to bring tourism sites to a better standard.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has said Ghana is determined to increase its numbers to attract more tourists and to generate resources to boost the economy since it was a sector that can give more to the nation.

Speaking at the national orientation, sensitisation and training program for the implementation of the tourism sites regulation LI 2393 held at the Accra International Tourism Centre, he called on managers to standardise those sites they manage.

He also asked Ghanaians operating private sites to register with the tourism authority which will help them to benefit from governmental support.

The Vice Chairman of the Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism, Alexander Akwasi Acquah and MP for Akyem Oda, said proper legislation has been put in place to help the state.

Mrs Steller Appenteng, a Tourist Site owner, said keeping tourism sites clean and maintaining high standards will in itself bring more tourists to Ghana and will be ambassadors themselves.

A German tourist, Mally Merchart, shared a great experience she has had in Ghana barely a week, essentially attaching a great awakening in nature.