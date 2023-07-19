Former Ayensuano Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Ayeh-Paye, says pitching Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey against him for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary is a mismatch.

Admitting Mr Okraku-Mantey possess some qualities, Mr Ayeh-Paye on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem stated he is not strong on the grounds.

Mr Okraku-Mantey on Friday picked his nomination forms to contest the NPP primaries ahead of the 2024 election.

According to him, the previous MP for Ayensuano failed to adequately communicate the achievements of the NPP in the area and in the region as a whole and had also failed to address the constituency’s challenges.

Stating he brings on board quality leadership, he noted that the major crisis at Ayensuano was one of leadership.

But to Mr Ayeh-Paye, his 12 years of experience and formidability on the ground leaves no room at all for a comparison with the aspirant.

He revealed the race is currently between him [Ayeh-Paye] and a female aspirant, Adwoa Asiedua who many affectionately call Obaa Naa.

“Mark Okraku is a third force. Maybe his publicity is because of the media presence but he has never stayed in Ayensuano and a lot of people who have heard the name knew he was working at Akropong so he is now introducing himself.

“He now attends outdoorings, church service and other social events to make his presence known and I only met him just last year,” he said.

Mr Ayeh-Paye noted an aspirant requires a lot of work to be able to win the hearts of constituents and the seat.

“Even me who had classmates and knew people in Ayensuano, I lost in 2020 so it takes time to familiarise yourself,” he added.

