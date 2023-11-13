Former Ayesuano Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Aye Paye has called out the contractor in charge of the Ofankor-Nsawam road reconstruction.

Speaking on Adom TV Badwam show, the former chairman on the Roads and Transport committee of Parliament, bemoaned the absence of access routes.

He said the situation has caused heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

“In every road contract, it is the sole responsibility or duty of the road contractor to provide access road, if you’re working on a road and there is no diversion, you must prepare a space there for drivers and motorists to ply or use.

There are too many potholes which causes traffic jams. If you have to surface the road everyday for it to be pliable you must do it,” he said.

According to the former MP, a consultant is supposed to supervise and ensure access roads are available.

“Ministry for Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highways Authority supervise the construction or contract the consultant. Where is the consultant, looking at the agreement I haven’t seen anything like that.

The consultant makes recommendations to the contractor to provide access roads and charge him for causing inconvenience to motorists. How many times has the consultant charged the contractor and what was his response,” he enquired.

Mr Aye Paye stressed that, access roads will ease the traffic congestion on the road.

ALSO READ: