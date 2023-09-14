Reconstruction of the $346.5 million Ofan­kor-Nsawam dual carriage­way project is progressing steadily with 40 percent of work completed so far, the resident engineer, Thomas David Arthur, has disclosed.

The completed footbridge at Fise junction

The scope of work undertaken so far includes the construction of an underpass footbridge at the Agya Appiah section of the road, 50 percent complete, a footbridge at Fise, 95 percent complete with all the other components of the projects at various stages of completion.

The project is jointly funded by the gov­ernment and Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian construction company, which is also executing the proj­ect under a Design and Build Contract with Associated Consultants Limited, supervis­ing.

Mr Arthur (right) explaining the ongoing works to our reporter. Photo Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi .

Mr. Arthur who works with Associated Consultants Limited as the in-charge of Roads, briefing the Ghanaian Times on the progress of work on Wednesday, said the project involved the construction of an eight-lane road from Ofankor to Pokuase Interchange and 10 lanes from Pokuase Interchange to the Nsawam bypass.

