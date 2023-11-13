The Ministry of Roads and Highways has begun a nationwide exercise to restore malfunctioning and damaged traffic lights.

According to the Ministry, this is in response to a marked increase in the rate of vehicular crashes, theft, and vandalism of traffic control infrastructure, particularly traffic lights.

The ministry said the cost of restoring these traffic control infrastructure “is equivalent to undertaking new installations.”

“This imposes additional financial burden on the ministry and the taxpayer for prompt restoration and timely maintenance,” the Ministry added.

In response to the destruction of the traffic lights, the Ministry says it will be collaborating with the police to patrol the locations where the new traffic lights will be erected on a daily basis.

It also called on the general public to assist in reporting the destruction of traffic lights timeously for perpetrators to be arrested.

“The Ministry in collaborating with the Ghana Police shall ensure that all persons who cause damage to Public Road Infrastructure are made to face the full rigours of the law as stipulated in L.I. 2180.

“The Ministry wishes to remind the public that it is an offence under Subsection 4 of Section 114 of the Road Traffic Regulation L.I. 2180 to cause damage to Public Road Infrastructure,” the ministry stated.