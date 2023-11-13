The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has outlined some precautionary measures citizens can take during earthquakes and tremors.

Though brief but concise, it has been termed the drop, cover and hold on protocol.

The Principal Seismologist, Nicholas Opoku said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem following the earth tremor felt in parts of Accra on Sunday.

Residents in Weija, Nyanyano, Adenta, Bortianor, and other parts of Accra Central experienced the tremor around 7: 20 am at a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Mr Opoku explained earthquakes and tremors cannot be accurately forecasted with current scientific knowledge.

However, adhering to the safety measures can mitigate the extent damage in the face of the disaster.

“First drop to the ground; take cover by getting under a sturdy table or other pieces of furniture; and hold on until the shaking stops and it is safe.

Do not exit a building during the shaking because if there is to be a collapse, it can happen before you escape,” he urged.

In addition, Mr Opoku said once in the open, stay there until the shaking stops.

This, according to him is because the greatest danger exists directly outside buildings and alongside exterior walls.

The seismologist reiterated that, Accra is an earthquake prone zone and it is normal for the region to experience tremors from time to time.

Mr. Ofori has therefore urged citizens in the region to remain calm and adhere to the safety protocols when it happens.

ALSO READ: